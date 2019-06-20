|
|
|
RIDLEY Robert (Bob) Peacefully at home on 8th June 2019. Loving husband, dad and grandad. Funeral service to take place at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Crawley on Friday 5th July at 11.15am. Family flowers only but donations, if desired are payable to "The League of Friends" which may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011. Please feel free to wear bright colours.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 20, 2019
Read More