ELLIS Robert William
(Bob) Peacefully in East Surrey Hospital, Redhill, on 19th June 2019, aged 75.
Formerly of Bolney.
Dearly loved dad of Kelly, Matthew
& William and grandad to Shannon,
Bethany & Kahlan.
Service at Surrey & Sussex
Crematorium, Worth (St Richard's
Chapel), on Friday 12th July at 1-30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Stroke Association, c/o
R A Brooks & Son, 35 Wivelsfield Road,
Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN,
tel: 01444 454391 or via
www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on July 4, 2019