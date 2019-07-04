Home

R A Brooks & Son (Haywards Heath)
35 Wivelsfield Road
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 4EN
01444 454391
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
13:30
Surrey & Sussex Crematorium (St Richard's Chapel),
Worth
Robert Ellis Notice
ELLIS Robert William
(Bob) Peacefully in East Surrey Hospital, Redhill, on 19th June 2019, aged 75.
Formerly of Bolney.
Dearly loved dad of Kelly, Matthew
& William and grandad to Shannon,
Bethany & Kahlan.
Service at Surrey & Sussex
Crematorium, Worth (St Richard's
Chapel), on Friday 12th July at 1-30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Stroke Association, c/o
R A Brooks & Son, 35 Wivelsfield Road,
Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN,
tel: 01444 454391 or via
www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on July 4, 2019
