|
|
|
Best Robert 'Bob' George Died peacefully at home on
21st September 2019, aged 81.
Much loved husband to Sue,
father to David and brother
to Dorothy and Mary.
Funeral service at the
Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Worth
on Thursday 10th October at 11am.
Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (Click on 'Memory Giving')
or by cheques made payable to
Cancer Research UK and sent c/o
P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 3, 2019