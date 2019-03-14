|
Ravenhill Rita Angela Of Haywards Heath.
Passed away peacefully on
4th March, aged 83.
The funeral service will take place at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Memorial Chapel on
Tuesday 19th March at 12.30pm.
Donations, if desired, may be made via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk
(Click on Memory Giving) or by cheque made payable to Alzheimer's Society c/o P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 14, 2019
