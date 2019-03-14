Home

POWERED BY

Services
P & S Gallagher (Haywards Heath)
Fraser House, Triangle Road
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 4HW
01444 451166
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:30
Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Memorial Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Ravenhill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Ravenhill

Notice Condolences

Rita Ravenhill Notice
Ravenhill Rita Angela Of Haywards Heath.
Passed away peacefully on
4th March, aged 83.
The funeral service will take place at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Memorial Chapel on
Tuesday 19th March at 12.30pm.
Donations, if desired, may be made via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk
(Click on Memory Giving) or by cheque made payable to Alzheimer's Society c/o P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.