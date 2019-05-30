Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00
Downs Crematorium
Brighton
Rhoda Stock Notice
STOCK (nee Gatford)
Rhoda Dorothy Formerly of Burgess Hill, passed away on 10th May 2019 at Deerswood Lodge, Ifield, Crawley, aged 94 years.
Dear mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service to take place at the Downs Crematorium, Brighton on Friday 7th June at 11.00am. Flowers or donations, if desired, to "Alzheimer's Research UK" c/o
Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services,
82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on May 30, 2019
