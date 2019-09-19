|
WILSON Renata Of Lindfield, passed
away peacefully on Tuesday 10th September, 2019 aged 83 after a brave battle against cancer. Devoted wife of the late Peter, beloved mother of Patrick and Andrew and to Funmi, grandmother of John, Ellie and Felix, sister of Eva and Klaus, dear friend and companion of many, home and holidaymaker, language learner and teacher, keen piano and tennis player, skier and golfer. Funeral service at
All Saints' Church, Lindfield, on Friday 4th October at 1.30pm. Donations to All Saints' Church may be made via mastersandson.com or Masters & Son, Lewes Road, Lindfield, RH16 2LE.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 19, 2019