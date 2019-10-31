|
|
|
Jasicki Priscilla
of Finches Gardens, Lindfield
passed away peacefully on 11th October aged 81.
She leaves behind, her children Richard, Charles, James & Elizabeth
and grandchildren Thomas, Joshua, Elliott, Joel, Charlotte & Lauren.
Funeral at Surrey & Sussex Crematorium on Monday 4th November at 12:45.
No flowers please, donations to Alzheimer's Society or RSPCA via Masters and Sons, Lindfield webpage.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 31, 2019