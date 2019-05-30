|
|
|
HIGMAN Phyllis Margaret Passed away peacefully on
11th May, aged 92.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place on Tuesday 4th June at 2.30pm at the Fraser House Service Suite,
P & S Gallagher, 20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EA.
No flowers please but donations,
if desired, may be made by cheques payable to British Heart Foundation c/o P & S Gallagher at the above address or online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk
(Click on Memory Giving)
All enquiries to P & S Gallagher on 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on May 30, 2019
