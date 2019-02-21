|
HOWELL Peter On 9th February, 2019 peacefully
at home, aged 95 years.
Loving husband and a much loved father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be sadly
missed by all his family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Haywards Heath United Reformed Church on Wednesday 6th March at 2.00pm. No flowers please but donations, if wished, to the Alzheimer's Society may be made via or sent to Masters & Son, Lewes Road, Lindfield, RH16 2LE. (01444) 482 107.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 21, 2019
