Budgen Peter Brian Sunshine Peter it is now
six years,
Since you have gone by meaningful tears,
Your smile, laughter, love so true,
Your kindness, caring, missing you.
8th September 1979 the day we met,
Married February 6th 1982
so happy to get,
Nearly 32 years together until the day,
9th June to Heaven with angels I pray.
God keep you safe but our
memory so true,
Birds are a singing, skies are so blue,
You are my soulmate, my best friend,
My life but my love will never end.
Love your sweetheart Carol
xxx
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 6, 2019
