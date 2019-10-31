|
NORRIS Peggy Suddenly at home, on 20 October 2019, aged 91.
Wife of the late Eric, dearly loved mother of Melanie, Richard, Edward, Elizabeth and Sophia and a much loved grandmother.
Funeral service at Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield, on Wednesday 6 November at 12.30 pm, followed by interment.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Childline or RSPCA , c/o
R A Brooks & Son, 35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN, tel: 01444 454391 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 31, 2019