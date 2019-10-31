Home

POWERED BY

Services
R A Brooks & Son (Haywards Heath)
35 Wivelsfield Road
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 4EN
01444 454391
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:30
Holy Trinity Church
Cuckfield
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Norris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Norris

Notice Condolences

Peggy Norris Notice
NORRIS Peggy Suddenly at home, on 20 October 2019, aged 91.
Wife of the late Eric, dearly loved mother of Melanie, Richard, Edward, Elizabeth and Sophia and a much loved grandmother.
Funeral service at Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield, on Wednesday 6 November at 12.30 pm, followed by interment.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Childline or RSPCA , c/o
R A Brooks & Son, 35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN, tel: 01444 454391 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -