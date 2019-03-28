|
|
|
ROUND Paul Peacefully at the Princess Royal Hospital on 21st March 2019, aged 71 years. Husband, dad, grandad and friend to many. Funeral service to take place at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Crawley on Tuesday 9th April at 2.15pm. At the family's request please wear happy colours, no black. Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to "St Peter & St James Hospice" may be sent to Tim, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More