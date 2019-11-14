Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henfield Funeral Services (Henfield)
The Old Bell, High Street
Henfield, Sussex BN5 9HN
01273 494688
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Kerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Kerr

Notice Condolences

Patricia Kerr Notice
Kerr Patricia "Pat" Formerly of Denham Road, Burgess Hill.
Passed away on
4th November 2019 aged 91 years.
Wife of the late John "Jock" Kerr, and beloved Mum to Anthony, Chris, Sue and Nick (Deceased). Loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother.

Funeral service is 1.00pm, Thursday 14th November 2019 at St Wilfred's R.C. Church, Burgess Hill.
Followed by interment in St. Edward's Churchyard, Burgess Hill, at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only, but should you wish to make a donation in Pat's memory, please make payable to The Donkey Sanctuary, which can be sent c/o Henfield Funeral Services, The Old Bell, High Street, Henfield BN5 9HN.
Telephone: (01273) 494 688
or via the link
https://patricia-kerr.muchloved.com
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -