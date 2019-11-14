|
Kerr Patricia "Pat" Formerly of Denham Road, Burgess Hill.
Passed away on
4th November 2019 aged 91 years.
Wife of the late John "Jock" Kerr, and beloved Mum to Anthony, Chris, Sue and Nick (Deceased). Loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Funeral service is 1.00pm, Thursday 14th November 2019 at St Wilfred's R.C. Church, Burgess Hill.
Followed by interment in St. Edward's Churchyard, Burgess Hill, at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, but should you wish to make a donation in Pat's memory, please make payable to The Donkey Sanctuary, which can be sent c/o Henfield Funeral Services, The Old Bell, High Street, Henfield BN5 9HN.
Telephone: (01273) 494 688
or via the link
https://patricia-kerr.muchloved.com
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 14, 2019