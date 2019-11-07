Home

GARMAN Patricia (Pat) Suddenly in Princess Royal Hospital,
on 22nd October 2019,
after a short illness, aged 77.
Much loved sister of Alan, Brenda, Stephen, Jackie & Richard (deceased), aunt and great-aunt.
Funeral service at
Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Worth (St Richard's Chapel),
on Friday 15th November at 12.45 pm. Please wear something purple/mauve if possible.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for St Catherine's Hospice,
c/o R A Brooks & Son,
35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN.
Tel: 01444 454391 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 7, 2019
