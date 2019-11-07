Home

Patricia Congreave

Notice Condolences

Patricia Congreave Notice
CONGRAVE Patricia Ann Passed away peacefully in the Princess Royal Hospital on 18th October 2019, aged 91 years. Friendly to everyone,
will be missed by many.
Funeral service to take place at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Crawley on Friday 15th November
at 1.30pm. Bright colours preferred. Flowers or donations, if desired,
made payable to
Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare may be sent to Dominic, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services,
82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 7, 2019
