BRIDGER Patricia Of Cuckfield. Peacefully on 27th July at St Peter & St James Hospice, aged 83. Beloved wife of Michael and mother of Alison and Andrew. Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Friday 16th August 2019 at St Wilfrid's RC Church in Burgess Hill. Family flowers only, but donations in Patricia's memory can be made online at www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (click Memory Giving) or cheques made payable to Cancer Research UK sent c/o P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EA Tel: 01444 451166
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Aug. 8, 2019
