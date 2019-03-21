Home

W. Bryder & Sons Funeral Directors
The Gables, Upperton Road
Petworth, West Sussex GU28 9AB
(179) 834-2174
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00
St John the Baptist Church
Sutton
Patricia Bradshaw Notice
Bradshaw Patricia Passed away
12th March 2019.
Devoted wife to David, loving mother to Angela and Stephen, and kind grandma to Chris, Tom and Rob.
The funeral will take place at St John the Baptist Church, Sutton, on Monday 1st April 2019 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to 'St Peter and St James Hospice' or 'Royal Osteoporosis Society' can be sent c/o W. Bryder & Sons, The Gables, Tillington, Petworth, GU28 9AB.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 21, 2019
