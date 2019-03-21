|
Bradshaw Patricia Passed away
12th March 2019.
Devoted wife to David, loving mother to Angela and Stephen, and kind grandma to Chris, Tom and Rob.
The funeral will take place at St John the Baptist Church, Sutton, on Monday 1st April 2019 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to 'St Peter and St James Hospice' or 'Royal Osteoporosis Society' can be sent c/o W. Bryder & Sons, The Gables, Tillington, Petworth, GU28 9AB.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 21, 2019
