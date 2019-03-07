|
Forster Pamela Ruth On 28th February 2018,
at Ashton House Nursing Home, aged 91 years.
Much loved wife of the late Vic,
mother and grandmother.
Funeral service on Monday 25th March at 3.30pm in the Memorial Chapel, Surrey and Sussex Crematorium, Worth. No flowers, but donations if desired should be made payable to
the 'Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital' and sent c/o Paul Masson Funerals, 42-46 Queens Road, Haywards Heath RH16 1EE.
Tel: 01444 410770
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 7, 2019
