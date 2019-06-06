Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowley Funeral Service (Hassocks)
30 Keymer Road
Hassocks, Sussex BN6 8AN
01273 841711
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:30
Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Tite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Tite

Notice Condolences

Michael Tite Notice
Tite Michael Thomas Of Hurstpierpoint peacefully at St Peters & St James Hospice on the 26th May 2019 aged 78.

A much loved and adored husband,
Dad, Grandad & Brother,
who will be missed by many.

Funeral service to be held at
Worthing Crematorium on
Monday 17th June at 11.40.

Immediate family flowers only,
in favour of donations if desired
to St Peters and St James Hospice c/o
Bowleys Funeral Service,
30 Keymer Road, Hassocks,
BN6 8AN. Tel 01273841711.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.