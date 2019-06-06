|
|
|
Tite Michael Thomas Of Hurstpierpoint peacefully at St Peters & St James Hospice on the 26th May 2019 aged 78.
A much loved and adored husband,
Dad, Grandad & Brother,
who will be missed by many.
Funeral service to be held at
Worthing Crematorium on
Monday 17th June at 11.40.
Immediate family flowers only,
in favour of donations if desired
to St Peters and St James Hospice c/o
Bowleys Funeral Service,
30 Keymer Road, Hassocks,
BN6 8AN. Tel 01273841711.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 6, 2019
