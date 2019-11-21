|
BURKE Michael Francis On 12th November, peacefully at
Forest View Care Home, aged 87 years.
Long time resident of Balcombe.
Much loved husband of Mary, father and grandfather. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Balcombe on
Friday 6th December at 11am.
Family flowers only please but donations to Dementia UK may be sent via www.mastersandson.com or c/o Masters and Son, Lewes Road, Lindfield, RH16 2LE
The family wish to thank everyone involved in caring for Michael.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 21, 2019