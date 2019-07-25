Home

BULBECK Michael Edward Peacefully at St Rita's Care Home on
17th July, aged 80 years. Loving husband of the late Jean, dearly loved Dad of Cathy and the late Nigel. Much loved Gaga of James and Alex. Sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at the Downs Crematorium, Brighton
on Friday 2nd August at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, made payable to "Martlets Hospice" may be sent to
Tim, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on July 25, 2019
