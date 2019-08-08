Home

CORP Mary Ann
(née Robbins) Died peacefully in hospital on
26th July 2019 after a heart attack, aged 77. Dearly beloved wife of Lester. Born in the USA, she was an accomplished quilt maker and gardener. Both of them expressions of her love of colour and shapes.
Funeral Service to be held at Walstead Cemetery, Lindfield, on Thursday
15th August at 2.30pm.
Enquiries, flowers and donations,
if desired, to the British Heart Foundation c/o Masters & Son Funeral Directors, Lewes Road, West Sussex, RH16 2LE. www.mastersandson.com
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Aug. 8, 2019
