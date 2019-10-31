Home

Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services
82 Church Walk
Burgess Hill, West Sussex RH15 9AS
01444 870011
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00
Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Crawley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Haddrell

Notice Condolences

Marlene Haddrell Notice
HADDRELL Marlene (Mo) Peacefully on 22nd October 2019,
aged 85 years. Loving wife of the late David, mum and grandmother who will be sadly missed. Funeral service to
take place at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Crawley on Tuesday 12th November at 12.00 noon. Immediate family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to 'St Peter & St James Hospice' may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 31, 2019
