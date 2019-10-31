|
HADDRELL Marlene (Mo) Peacefully on 22nd October 2019,
aged 85 years. Loving wife of the late David, mum and grandmother who will be sadly missed. Funeral service to
take place at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Crawley on Tuesday 12th November at 12.00 noon. Immediate family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to 'St Peter & St James Hospice' may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 31, 2019