PERRETT Mark Suddenly on 23rd October 2019,
aged 75.
Dearly loved husband, father and grandfather.
Will be warmly remembered, sadly missed by all who knew him.
Now with Christ.
Thanksgiving service to take place at Haywards Heath Baptist Church on Thursday 7th November at 1.30 pm to which all are welcome.
No flowers please. Donations if desired for Parkinson's UK or Gideons International, c/o R A Brooks & Son,
35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN. Tel 01444 454391 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 31, 2019