Home

POWERED BY

Services
Masters & Son Funeral Directors
Masters House
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 2LE
01444 482107
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:30
Surrey & Sussex Crematorium
Worth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne Burdett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne Burdett

Notice Condolences

Marianne Burdett Notice
Burdett Marianne Passed away peacefully on
21st February 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Patrick,
mother of Martin, Oliver and Joanna and grandmother of Eloisa and Lucia, she will be greatly missed by
family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Worth,
on 7th March at 10.30am.
Family flowers only but donations
can be made to Age UK via mastersandson.com or to
Masters & Son, Lewes Road,
Lindfield RH16 2LE.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices