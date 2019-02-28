|
|
|
Burdett Marianne Passed away peacefully on
21st February 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Patrick,
mother of Martin, Oliver and Joanna and grandmother of Eloisa and Lucia, she will be greatly missed by
family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Worth,
on 7th March at 10.30am.
Family flowers only but donations
can be made to Age UK via mastersandson.com or to
Masters & Son, Lewes Road,
Lindfield RH16 2LE.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More