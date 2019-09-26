|
|
|
Ray Maria Cecilia Passed away peacefully on
13th September aged 85.
Cecilia's funeral service will take place at St Paul's RC Church,
Haywards Heath
on Thursday 3rd October at 11am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (Click on 'Memory Giving)
or by cheque made payable to
British Heart Foundation sent c/o
P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 4EA.
Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 26, 2019