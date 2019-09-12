Home

SMITH Margaret Florence Of Haywards Heath
Suddenly but peacefully
on 29th August 2019 aged 88.
Wife of the late Albert ,
loving mum of Barbara and Kevin
and dear grandma of Michael.
Funeral service on Friday 20th September at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Worth (Memorial Chapel) at 11 am. Dress, informal. Family flowers only please ,
but donations if desired for the
"Cystic Fibrosis Trust" c/o
R A Brooks & Son 35, Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN
tel 01444 454391 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 12, 2019
