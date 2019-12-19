|
GILBERT Margaret Amy Aged 85. Passed away on 22nd November at Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton. She taught children at Harlands Primary School for many years. Much loved wife of Michael for 62 years and a wonderful mother to Catherine and Richard. Loving grandmother to Claire, Ollie, Amanda and Yolanda and great-grandmother
to Joshua and Penelope.
She chose to have a family only service, which was held on the 11th December.
She was much loved and will
be greatly missed.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Dec. 19, 2019