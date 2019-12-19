Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Gilbert

Notice Condolences

Margaret Gilbert Notice
GILBERT Margaret Amy Aged 85. Passed away on 22nd November at Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton. She taught children at Harlands Primary School for many years. Much loved wife of Michael for 62 years and a wonderful mother to Catherine and Richard. Loving grandmother to Claire, Ollie, Amanda and Yolanda and great-grandmother
to Joshua and Penelope.
She chose to have a family only service, which was held on the 11th December.
She was much loved and will
be greatly missed.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -