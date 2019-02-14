Home

Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services
82 Church Walk
Burgess Hill, West Sussex RH15 9AS
01444 870011
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
14:30
Woodvale Crematorium
Brighton
Lylian Mills Notice
MILLS Lylian Peacefully at the Princess Royal Hospital on 31st January 2019.
Loving wife of the late Arthur, Mum to Ashley and Terry and Grandma to Meghan and Freya. Sadly Missed. Funeral service to take place at Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton on Wednesday 27th February at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to the charity "Befriended" may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 14, 2019
