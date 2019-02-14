|
|
|
MILLS Lylian Peacefully at the Princess Royal Hospital on 31st January 2019.
Loving wife of the late Arthur, Mum to Ashley and Terry and Grandma to Meghan and Freya. Sadly Missed. Funeral service to take place at Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton on Wednesday 27th February at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to the charity "Befriended" may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More