SAYERS Leslie Peacefully on
19th February 2019,
aged 90 years.
Dearly love Husband of the late Nora Much loved Dad to Graham, Jackie and John adored Grandad he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral Service to be held at Hurstpierpoint Cemetery Chapel on Thursday 7th March at 10.00 a.m. Donations, if desired, for
British Heart Foundation made via Bowley Funeral Service.co.uk and click on the link Memory giving or sent to
Bowley Funeral Service,
30 Keymer Road, Hassocks, BN6 8AN Tel 01273841711.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 28, 2019
