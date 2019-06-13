|
LISHMAN Kevin Peacefully on 4th June 2019. Loving husband, dad and grandad. Funeral service to take place at Clayton Wood Natural Burial Ground on Wednesday 26th June 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to "St Peter &
St James Hospice" may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services,
82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011 or via the following link
https://kevin-lishman.muchloved.com/
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 13, 2019
