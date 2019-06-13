|
BANKES Keith 74, of Cuckfield, West Sussex.
Passed away suddenly at home on 31st May 2019.
The beloved husband and father
is survived by his wife, son,
daughter, 9 grandchildren and
4 great grandchildren,
he will be sadly missed by all.
Keith was an avid football fan and
supported Brighton from a young age,
although his real passion in life
however was his family.
The funeral service will be held at the
Church of the Transfiguration,
Church Hill, Pyecombe at 2pm
on Wednesday 26th June.
Followed by the Wake which will take place at Brighton and Hove Albion Football Stadium (The Amex).
All welcome.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 13, 2019
