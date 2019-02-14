|
Woods Kay Of Lindfield, on 31st January 2019, peacefully at the Princess Royal Hospital, aged 96.
Much loved wife of Arthur, mother of Nick and Simon and adored grandmother of Oliver and Misha and great grandmother of Nikos.
Funeral service to be held at All Saints' Church, Lindfield, on Wednesday
20th February at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to St Peter and St James Hospice, may be made via mastersandson.com or c/o Masters and Son, Lewes Road, Lindfield
RH16 2LE (01444) 4821107
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 14, 2019
