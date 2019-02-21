|
|
|
Raeburn June
(Nee Whitney) Of Cuckfield.
Passed away peacefully on
6th February 2019 aged 89.
Funeral service will take place
at Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield
on Monday 4th March at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (Click on Memory Giving) or by cheques made payable to St Peter & St James Hospice sent c/o P & S Gallagher, Fraser House, 20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More