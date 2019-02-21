Home

POWERED BY

Services
P & S Gallagher (Haywards Heath)
Fraser House, Triangle Road
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 4HW
01444 451166
Resources
More Obituaries for June Raeburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Raeburn

Notice Condolences

June Raeburn Notice
Raeburn June
(Nee Whitney) Of Cuckfield.
Passed away peacefully on
6th February 2019 aged 89.
Funeral service will take place
at Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield
on Monday 4th March at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (Click on Memory Giving) or by cheques made payable to St Peter & St James Hospice sent c/o P & S Gallagher, Fraser House, 20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.