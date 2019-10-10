Home

Hammans Judy Sadly died after a long illness.
Dearly loved wife of Bryan,
she was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend to many.
Funeral at St Mary's Church, Balcombe at 11.30am on Thursday 17th October.
No flowers please but donations
may be made via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (Click on 'Memory Giving') or by cheques made payable to Muscular Dystrophy UK and sent c/o P & S Gallagher, Fraser House, 20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 10, 2019
