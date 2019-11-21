|
|
|
HOLLINGDALE Judith Heather Late of Henfield, has died aged 72.
She will be greatly missed by her
sister-in-law Frances,
cousin Marianne and all her friends.
Funeral service to take place at
12:00 noon on Tuesday 26th November 2019, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing,
BN14 9EP.
A memorial service will subsequently be held at 10:30 a.m. on
Sunday 1st December 2019, at the Evangelical Free Church, Henfield.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be
sent in Judith's memory to
The Alzheimer's Society via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 21, 2019