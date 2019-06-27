Home

Joyce Topping

Joyce Topping Notice
TOPPING Joyce Louie Passed away peacefully
on 14th June 2019.
A beloved wife of the late Peter,
a dear Mother to Simon & Nicky
and Grandmother to Emily, Sophie, William, Dylan & Lloyd.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held
at St. Peter's Church, Ardingly, on Friday 5th July 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
'Chailey Heritage Foundation' c/o
R. A. Brooks & Son, 35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex,
RH16 4EN. Tel: 01444 454391 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 27, 2019
