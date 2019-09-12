|
White Josephine Helen 14.09.1935 - 16.08.2019.
Josephine,
passed away peacefully
on Friday 16th August, aged 83.
She will be greatly missed by her three children Nicholas, Jonathan and Tamara and their families
and her many friends.
Funeral on Friday 20th September
11 a.m. at St Andrew's Church,
Junction Road, Burgess Hill, RH15 0LG.
Family flowers only, donations if desired in memory of Josephine to
St Peter and St James Hospice.
Enquiries W M Collins & Son
Funeral Directors Tel 01444 847608
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 12, 2019