Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine White

Notice Condolences

Josephine White Notice
White Josephine Helen 14.09.1935 - 16.08.2019.
Josephine,
passed away peacefully
on Friday 16th August, aged 83.
She will be greatly missed by her three children Nicholas, Jonathan and Tamara and their families
and her many friends.
Funeral on Friday 20th September
11 a.m. at St Andrew's Church,
Junction Road, Burgess Hill, RH15 0LG.
Family flowers only, donations if desired in memory of Josephine to
St Peter and St James Hospice.
Enquiries W M Collins & Son
Funeral Directors Tel 01444 847608
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.