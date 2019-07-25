|
|
|
Mellor John Keith Died peacefully on 15th July 2019.
Beloved Husband of Jen, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Funeral at Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Worth,
on Friday 9th August at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (Click on 'Memory Giving') or by cheques made payable to Arthritis Research UK sent c/o P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on July 25, 2019