Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Mellor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Mellor

Notice Condolences

John Mellor Notice
Mellor John Keith Died peacefully on 15th July 2019.
Beloved Husband of Jen, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Funeral at Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Worth,
on Friday 9th August at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (Click on 'Memory Giving') or by cheques made payable to Arthritis Research UK sent c/o P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.