McCALL
John McLachlan Died peacefully, aged 90,
on 22nd September,
following a tragic accident.
Proud Scot, Engineer & Bon Viveur,
he will be missed by wife Louise,
his family and many friends.
His ashes will be interred at his birthplace; Muirkirk, Ayrshire.
Memorial Service to be held at
1pm on Friday 11th October at
St Mary's Church, Balcombe, Sussex.
All enquiries to P & S Gallagher,
Fraser House, 20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath RH16 4EA.
Tel: 01444 451166.
Thank you to the nurses and
staff at Princess Royal Hospital,
Haywards Heath.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 3, 2019
