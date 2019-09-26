Home

MARTIN John William Passed away peacefully at Dean Wood Care Home Woodingdean on the 12th September 2019, aged 86,
surrounded by all his family.
Husband to Wendy, loving Father to Nicola, Karolan and Jonathan, Granddad to Nathan, Phoebe, Ben, Hannah and Nuala, Great-Granddad to Talulah and Imogen.
He will be sadly missed by all
who knew him.
Funeral service to take place 2pm, Friday 11th October at Downs Crematorium, Brighton.
Family flowers only, but donations welcomed by Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Woodingdean 01273 693994
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 26, 2019
