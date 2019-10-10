|
|
|
MANLEY John On the 30th September 2019, peacefully at the
Royal Sussex County Hospital,
aged 89 years.
Adored husband of Maureen and much loved dad of Helen and Kate, step-dad of David and grandad of Toni and Hayden. A Celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday 29th October
at All Saints' Church, Lindfield, at 11.00am. Family flowers only please
but donations to St Peter and St James Hospice may be made via
www.mastersandson.com or sent to Masters & Son, Lewes Road, Lindfield, RH16 2LE. (01444)482107
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 10, 2019