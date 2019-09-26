Home

Bowley Funeral Service (Hassocks)
30 Keymer Road
Hassocks, Sussex BN6 8AN
01273 841711
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
13:30
Twineham Church
John Chandler Notice
CHANDLER John Peacefully on
9th September 2019 following a short illness
aged 93 years. Loving Husband of the late Flora, much loved Father to Lucy and much loved Father- in- law
to Duncan.
He will be sadly
missed by all who knew him.
A Thanksgiving Service will take place on Wednesday 9th October at Twineham Church at 1.30pm
following a private cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of John for
The Horder Centre, Crowborough (specialists in Arthritis care) may be sent to Bowley Funeral Service,
30 Keymer Road, Hassocks
BN6 8AN or via www.memorygiving.com
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 26, 2019
