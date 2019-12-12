Home

John Buckman Notice
BUCKMAN John In hospital on 27th November 2019 aged 86 years. A loved and loving husband, dad and brother who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton on Monday 16th December at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to the "Stroke Association" may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Dec. 12, 2019
