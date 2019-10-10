|
|
|
Gale-Smith Joanna Jasmia Passed away peacefully on
Monday 23rd September 2019 in
St Peters and St James Hospice,
after a battle bravely borne.
Loving Mum to Chloe and Mia and a fabulous friend to all who knew her.
Her funeral service will be held at the Surrey and Sussex Crematorium,
Worth, on Friday 18th October at 2.15pm (St Richards Chapel).
At Jo's request, only bright colours to be worn and a sunflower theme
will be adhered. Family flowers only
but donations for Breast Cancer Care may be sent via mastersandson.com
or via Masters and Son, Lewes Road, Lindfield, RH16 2LE.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 10, 2019