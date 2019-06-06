Home

LAKE JOAN MARY Peacefully on 18th May at Hilgay Nursing Home, Burgess Hill, aged 95 years.
Loving mother to Pauline, Christine
and Steve; Mother-in-law to Brian and Trudy; Nanny to Mark, Melanie, Sam and Jodie; Grandma to Jacob, Kirsten, Matt and Millie.

Funeral to be held on
Monday 10th June at 1.00pm at Woodvale Crematorium
(North Chapel), Brighton.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
St Peter & St James Hospice may be sent to Bowley Funeral Service,
30 Keymer Road, Hassocks BN6 8AN, or via www.memorygiving.com
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 6, 2019
