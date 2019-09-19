|
SMITH Jennifer Anne Peacefully on 5th September 2019, aged 72 years. Wife of the late Geoff, beloved mother, grandmother and sister. Funeral service to take place at
St Edward's Church, Burgess Hill on Friday 4th October at 3.00pm.
Please attend in bright colours.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired made payable to
"Cancer Research UK" may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 19, 2019