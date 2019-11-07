Home

Davies Jeffery
(Jeff) Aged 83.
Peacefully at home after a long illness.
Loving Husband of Jan, beloved
Dad to Greg & Roger (Deceased).
A very kind, gentle man who
will be much missed.
Jeff's funeral service took place at the Downs Crematorium, Brighton on Wednesday 6th November at 2pm.
Donations, if desired, may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (Click on Memory Giving) or by cheque made payable to St Peter & St James Hospice sent c/o P & S Gallagher, Fraser House, 20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath RH16 4EA.
Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 7, 2019
