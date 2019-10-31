|
Davies Jeffery
(Jeff) Aged 83.
Peacefully at home after a long illness.
Loving Husband of Jan, beloved Dad
to Greg & Robert (deceased).
A very kind, gentle man who
will be much missed.
Funeral service will take place at 2pm
at the Downs Crematorium, Brighton
on Wednesday 6th November.
No flowers please but donations
if desired, may be made via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk
(Click on 'Memory Giving') or by cheques payable to St Peter &
St James Hospice and sent c/o
P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 31, 2019