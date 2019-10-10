Home

Gough Jemima 'Jeana' Passed away peacefully on
27th September, aged 77.
Her funeral service will take place at the Oak Hall, Clayton Wood, Hassocks, on Wednesday 16th October at 2pm.
No flowers please but donations, if desired, may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (Click on 'Memory Giving') or by cheques made payable to Age UK West Sussex and sent c/o P & S Gallagher, Fraser House, 20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 10, 2019
